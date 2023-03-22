Skindred have recruited the guy who made them TikTok famous for new video Set Fazers - and it'll make you want to dance your arse off

Skindred have returned with the brand new, party-heavy anthem Set Fazers, lifted from their forthcoming album Smile.

Set Fazers follows on from the recently-released track Gimme That Boom, and arrives with a sci-fi/comedy video that features the band being hunted down by a lazer gun-toting purple assassin. Meanwhile, social media star Shin, who kickstarted the viral Skindred dance trend on TikTok earlier this year, also makes an appearance to show off some seriously killer dance moves.

Speaking of the new release, frontman Benji Webbe says: "Star date 22.3.23: With this song we’re boldly going where no ragga-metal has gone before. We come in peace, L.O.V.E and unity, to bring Skindred’s outergalactic sound-system to the infinite expanse of the cosmos.”

Drummer Arya Goggin explains of the video, “The idea with the Set Fazers video was to make a Sci Fi meets Dancehall epic! Through TikTok we met an amazing dancer called Shin (whose dance to our song Nobody went viral earlier this year) and he’s added his unique style to the video too. We had so much fun filming it and can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Next month, Skindred will hit the road for a run of UK tour dates, comprised of support slots for Kiss as well as festival appearances. The trek will start from April 8 with their headline performance at Takedown Festival in Portsmouth.

Smile will arrive on August 4. Watch the video for Set Fazers below. And we won't judge you if it has you throwing shapes from the comfort of your living room/office.