Skid Row share fan-recorded video for new single The Gang's All Here

Skid Row have released the music video for their new single, The Gang's All Here, lifted from their forthcoming album of the same name, due out on October 14.

Based on the mantra, “By the fans for the fans!”, the video was constructed from fan-submitted live-video footage and photos from the band's recent 2022 concerts, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal moments. The content was collated after Skid Row put out a call out for the material.

Speaking of the video, guitarist Scotti Hill says: “‘The Gang's All Here for me represents the brotherhood of this band. And with the addition on Erik our bond is more solid than ever.

"Our fans have always been part of the family, so when it was time to shoot a video, we handed the camera work over to them. After all, they have the best perspective to capture the excitement of a Skid Row show.”



While new vocalist Erik Grönwall adds: “I’m so fucking psyched to finally release this video! This video is by the fans for the fans. A big shout out to all the fans who made this video happen. Thank you!”

Last month, Skid Row revealed that former H.E.A.T. vocalist Grönwall would take over the role as their frontman, replacing ZP Theart, ex-Dragonforce, who joined the band in 2016.

The news of Grönwall's appointment was confirmed in a statement from the band, which read, "It's a new era for Skid Row. With a new album, a new single and a world tour, we've added a new voice. Welcome powerhouse vocalist Erik Grönwall, formerly from the band H.E.A.T. from Sweden."

Check out the video below: