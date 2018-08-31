Skid Row announce 2019 UK tour

Skid Row have announced four UK dates in January 2019.

The New Jersey band kick off the tour in Manchester on January 22 and end at London O2 Forum on January 26. They will be joined on all dates by Backyard Babies, H.e.a.t and Vega. The line-up for the London show also features KilliT.

Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster.co.uk on Monday 3 September at 10am. Customers on O2 can buy tickets 48 hours in advance from PRIORITY

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan revealed earlier this year that the band have been writing songs for a new album with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Lzzy Hale and Joel Hottinger of Halestorm.

Bolan adds: “It’s opened up a lot of doors in our mind, because we always were, like, ‘No. We’re writing everything. That’s it. We’re doing it all.’ And I’m, like, ‘Let’s make this super special and just go with people that are friends.”

The new album will mark the debut appearance of former Dragonforce singer ZP Theart, who officially joined the band in January 2017, replacing Johnny Solinger.

Guitarist Scotti Hill recently shot down rumours that Skid Row were set to reunite original singer Sebastian Bach.

“That door is closed,” said Hill. “There was talk about it, the two camps went back and forth, and it was not to happen, so that door is now shut.”

Skid Row 2019 UK and Ireland tour dates:

Jan 22: Manchester, O2 Ritz

Jan 23: Sheffield, O2 Academy

Jan 25: Bristol, O2 Academy

Jan 26: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town