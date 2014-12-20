Skeletonwitch tour includes 5 UK dates

Skeletonwitch will play five UK dates next April as part of a larger European tour.

The Athens, Ohio outfit made recently wrapped up an autumn run of shows supporting their fifth album, 2013’s _Serpents Unleashed, _as a four-piece when vocalist Chance Garnette left the road to address “serious personal matters.”

Skeletonwitch announced the Hell Has Arrived Over Europe run via their social media sites: “We sincerely hope everyone is having a nice holiday. Now put down the fruitcake and Aquavit and check out these tour dates!! In addition to playing Roadburn and Inferno Festivals we’re touring Europe with Goatwhore and Mortals.”

The band will launch the trip at Norway’s Inferno Fest on April 3 before teaming up with their touring mates the following day in Motola, Sweden.

Goatwhore, who opened for Dying Fetus last month for a series of UK shows - including a stop in Cardiff – posted “EUROPE/UK!! We are coming right back for another round! This time with our buds in Skeletonwitch and Mortals!”

Also psyched for the trek, Mortals tweeted, “Sweet Satan, we are so incredibly excited to announce our upcoming European tour with Skeltonwitch.”

Skeletonwitch’s UK tour dates are listed below; for a full list of European shows, visit skeletonwitch.com

SKELETONWITCH UK TOUR DATES

Apr 11: Manchester Sound Control

Apr 13: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Apr 14: Birmingham The Oobleck

Apr 15: Sheffield Corporation

Apr 16: London Underworld