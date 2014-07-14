Goatwhore set to support Dying Fetus on UK tour

Death metal band Goatwhore have been confirmed as main support for Dying Fetus on their forthcoming European tour.

The New Orleans-based band, who have just released their new album Constricting Rage Of The Merciless, will play all seven UK dates along with Malevolence and Fallujah on the tour which starts in November.

Dying Fetus UK dates:

Nov 17: Audio, Brighton

Nov: 18 Clwb lfor Back, Cardiff

Nov 19: Cathouse, Glasgow

Nov 20: Voodoo Lounge, Dublin

Nov 21: Sound Control, Manchester

Nov 22: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

Nov 23: Garage, London

For full details, see the band’s official Facebook page.