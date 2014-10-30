Sixx AM release lyric video for Let's Go

Sixx AM have released a new lyric video for Let's Go, taken from the band's third album, Modern Vintage.

Modern Vintage is the sequel to 2011’s This Is Gonna Hurt, and was released on October 6 via Eleven Seven Music.

“Like our favorite bands from the 1970s, Sixx:A.M. is rooted in songwriting, musicianship and lyrics - three core elements that helped to define that era”, says Nikki Sixx. “Sixx:A.M. has taken even more pages from this book on Modern Vintage, having hopefully created a record that demands to be discovered again and again.”