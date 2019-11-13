The Sisters Of Mercy announce 2020 UK tour dates

Sisters Of Mercy will be returning to the UK in March 2020 for a string of shows across England.
Andrew Eldritch, Chris Catalyst and Ben Christo will kick the shows off in Manchester on March 7 and wrap up with an appearance in Nottingham on the 11.
The Sisters Of Mercy haven’t released a new studio album since 1990’s Vision Thing, despite promising that they would drop a fresh record if Trump was elected as President of the United States back in 2016.
Eldrich commented: “The population doesn’t seem to realise just how much it’s being taken for a ride. I can tell you one thing, if Donald Trump actually does become president, that will be reason enough for me to release another album. I don’t think I could keep quiet if that happened.”
However, the trio have issued compilations Some Girls Wander By Mistake and A Slight Case Of Overbombing in 1992 and 1993 respectively.
Tickets for the four dates will go on sale this Friday (November 15) via My Ticket.
The Sisters Of Mercy 2020 UK tour
Mar 07: Manchester Albert Hall
Mar 08: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 10: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City