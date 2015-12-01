Simple Plan name 5th album and confirm 2016 tour

Simple Plan have confirmed their fifth album will be released in February to coincide with a world tour.

Taking One For The Team is released on February 19 and the tour begins in Madrid on February 24. The European run includes four dates in England. It’s part of a wider world tour, with additional dates to follow in due course.

The Canadian rockers say: “We have been working on these new songs for almost two years now and we cannot wait to share them with you. We all feel like this is our best album yet and there’s nothing better than knowing that, in a few months, you will be able to hear the final result.

“Today, we’re also really stoked to reveal our album cover as well as the first set of dates of the Taking One For The Team world tour.”

SIMPLE PLAN EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Feb 24: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Feb 26: Bilbao Santana27, Spain

Feb 28: Ramonville St Agne Le Bikini, France

Mar 01: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Mar 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 03: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Mar 05: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Mar 06: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Mar 07: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Mar 09: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Mar 10: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Mar 12: Hamburg Grosse Freheit, Germany

Mar 13: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Mar 15: Paris La Cigale, France

Mar 16: Lille Aeronef, France

Mar 17: Strasbourg La Lairerie, France

Mar 18: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Mar 20: Bristol Academy, UK

Mar 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 23: Manchester Ritz, UK

Mar 24: London O2 Forum Kentish town, UK