Simon McBride to stream UK tour show live

Simon McBride will stream a show from his upcoming UK tour live online, he’s announced.

The five-date trip includes an appearance at the intimate Convent venue in Stroud, which will be available to view as it happens via NetGig.

McBride says: “A new rhythm section! Dave Marks and Marty McCloskey have previously played with me separately. Then I got the opportunity to bring them together. Dynamite!”

He adds that he’s looking forward to touring with his latest guitar, a custom-built PRS which he used to record Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey’s upcoming solo album.

Simon McBride UK tour

May 18: Bristol Tunnels

May 19: Bilston Robin 2

May 20: Stroud Convent (streaming live)

May 21: Devizes Long Street Blues Club

May 22: London Borderline