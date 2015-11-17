Simo stream I'll Always Be Around

Simo have made their track I’ll Always Be Around available to stream via The Blues.

It’s lifted from the Southern blues power trio’s upcoming second album Let Love Show The Way, to be released via Mascot Label Group on January 29 next year.

The album features both live tracks and new material. I’ll Always Be Around is said to be “about not wanting to let go of someone, but having to do so much with as much dignity as you can.”

Joe Bonamassa has tipped the band for big things, describing frontman and guitarist JD Simo as “one of the best out there right now.”

Let Love Show The Way was recorded at the Big House in Macon, Georgia, with JD Simo playing the guitar Duane Allman used on the first two Allman Brothers Band albums, and on Derek And The Dominoes’ classic track Layla.

Simo are on a European tour before returning to the US in December.