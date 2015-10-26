Bonamassa-tipped Simo offer free track

Southern blues power trio Simo are giving away a download of their track Long May You Sail.

Grab it now in return for your email address – and view the preview video below.

It’s taken from their album Let Love Show The Way, to be released via Mascot Label Group after Joe Bonamassa recommended them to the company.

It was recorded at the Big House in Macon, Georgia, with frontman JD Simo playing the guitar Duane Allman used on the first two Allman Brothers Band albums, and on Derek And The Dominoes’ classic track Layla.

Simo says: “There’s definitely a magical element to the recording. The vibe of the Big House, using Duane’s guitar, plus all the touring we’d done leading up to it, all the refinement of the material on the road – it was a perfect storm.”

Let Love Show The Way will be released in January 29. Simo open for Walter Trout at London’s Forum on November 21 and play the city’s St Moritz venue on November 23.

