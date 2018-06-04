Silhouette replace September Code at Summer's End

Dutch prog rockers Silhouette will replace Greek band September Code at this year's Summer's End festival.

"Unfortunately, September Code cannot now play the festival due to personal issues affecting a member of the band," the organisers told Prog. "We are, however, very pleased to announce that Silhouette from the Netherlands have agreed to make a return to the festival having first played in 2013. The band released their fifth album The World is Flat in 2017 to great acclaim, and we're excited that they have agreed a return on Saturday afternoon."

This year's event takes place at the Chepstow Drill Hall from October 5-7. Tickets are available from the event website.