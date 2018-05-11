Summer's End Announce Days Splits And Day Tickets On Sale

Summer's End have announced day splits and tickets have now gone on sale for this year's event.
Taking place at Chepstow Drill Hall between October 5-7, this year's event draws together another international bill and is headlined over the weekend by Moonparticle, Lazuli and Magenta. Day tickets have now gone on sale. These are priced at £20 for the Friday, £40 for the Saturday or Sunday, and £75 for Saturday AND Sunday. Three day tickets are still available at £90 for a weekend ticket and £110 for a sponsor ticket (which includes one of the now legendary Summer's End t-shirts). Tickets are available from the event website.
Following Toxic Smile's recent demise, Dutch prog rockers Sky Architect have now been added to the bill. The day split of bands is as follows:
FRIDAY
Moonpartcile
Sky Architect
SATURDAY
Lazuli
Landmarq
Frequency Drfit
September Code
When Mary
SUNDAY
Magenta
Tim Bowness
Kaprekar's Constant
Edensong
Golden Caves