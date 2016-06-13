Silent heavy metal movie Gutterdammerung gets 4 UK dates

Gutterdammerung – the so-called “loudest silent movie on earth” – will go on a UK tour later this year.

The film screening is accompanied by a live band performing the soundtrack and it made its UK debut at the weekend at Download and the Isle Of Wight Festival. Now four UK dates have been announced, with organisers promising a unique experience.

They say: “Thank you Download Festival, thank you Isle Of Wight Festival we’re (not) sorry for melting your faces off with pure hellish rock.

“There will be no rest for the wicked as now at last the full fury can be unleashed as Gutterdammerung goes on a tour of hellholes near you.

“These shows will be the first time the full Gutterdammerung experience has been inflicted on human eyes. Your shades, your Rosaries and your earplugs will be no match for what the ghoulish Gutterdammerung meisters of mischief have cooked up.

“To all our German Gutterdammerungers we say brace yourselves because once we’re done with the UK we are coming for you, dates will be announced soon.”

The movie stars Slash, Josh Homme, Lemmy, Grace Jones, Iggy Pop, Justice, Henry Rollins, Tom Araya, Volbeat, Mark Lanegan, Nina Hagen and Jesse Hughes.

At Download, director Bjorn Tagemose told TeamRock that Lemmy’s military knowledge proved a valuable asset on set.

Gutterdammerung UK tour 2016

Sep 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sep 19: Manchester Academy

Sep 20: Glasgow O2 Academy

Sep 22: London O2 Academy Brixton

