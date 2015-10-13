Lemmy, Iggy, Araya star in trailer for Gutterdammerung

A trailer for rock movie Gutterdammerung has been released – featuring Lemmy, Iggy Pop, Josh Homme, Slash, Tom Araya and Mark Lanegan.

Described as ‘the loudest silent movie on earth,’ the film follows a concept developed by Belgian-Swedish visual artist Bjorn Tagemose. It’ll be shown in cinemas in 2016 while a live band performs for the audience.

On November 12 at The Forum in London, scenes from the movie will be shown at a fan event while star Henry Rollins and Eagles Of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes will appear live on stage alongside the Gutterdammerung band. After the screening, a Q&A will be held, with Tagemose, Rollins and Hughes taking part.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Much in the tradition of classic movies of 1920s Hollywood, the film is mostly silent but instead of a lone piano, a live rock band express the emotions and action while special effects from the film explode to life all around the audience.

“Think of a deafening rock‘n’roll version of Secret Cinema taking place in hell and you might just begin to have an idea of what Gutterdammerung is.”

It’s set in a world where God has saved the world from sin by taking from mankind the Devil’s Grail of Sin – a so-called ‘Evil Guitar.’ Earth has now turned into a puritan world where there’s no room for sex, drugs or rock‘n’roll.

A ‘punk-angel’ called Vicious – portrayed by Iggy Pop – looks upon sends the guitar back to earth and sin in all its forms returns to mankind.