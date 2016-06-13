In This Moment's Chris Howorth diagnosed with arthritis in neck and shoulders

In This Moment guitarist Chris Howorth has been diagnosed with acute arthritis in his neck and shoulders.

In April, the band cancelled their May European tour dates due to what was described at the time as a neck injury to Howorth. But doctors have now given him more details on what was causing the pain, diagnosing arthritis.

Despite this, Howorth says he’s determined to continue working with In This Moment.

He reports: “I woke up in severe pain and unable to move my head in any direction, it felt like my neck was fused. I must have unknowingly injured it working the day before in our band storage unit.

“I immediately sought medical attention and now, after four weeks of therapy and meds, I am getting some mobility back. Unfortunately I have been diagnosed with acute arthritis in my neck and shoulders. It’s something I’m going to have to live with from now on but I’m determined to continue writing and performing with my band.

“I am gutted that this affected our European tour but I am truly grateful for your support and understanding. We hope to make it up to you as soon as we can. I’m looking forward to seeing friends and fans this summer in the States.”

In This Moment add: “Thank you everyone for your kindness to Chris and what he’s been going through. Europe and UK, we love you so much and we’re counting down to be with you again. Thanks for everyone’s love and support.”

The band’s summer Hellpop tour with Hellyeah starts this month.

A photo posted by on

The Hellpop Tour 2016

Jun 18: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jun 19: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Jun 21: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Jun 22: Midland La Hacienda Event Center, TX

Jun 24: Abilene Abilene Civic Center, TX

Jun 25: El Paso Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, TX

Jun 27: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Jun 29: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Jun 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jul 02: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jul 03: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Jul 05: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jul 06: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jul 08: Norfolk The NorVA, VA

Jul 09: Inwood Shiley Acres, WV

Jul 10: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Jul 12: Peoria Limelight Event Complex, IL

In This Moment split with drummer Tom Hane