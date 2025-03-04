Slayer announce two monster UK shows with Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon and more

By
( )
published

The thrashers have scheduled headliners in Cardiff and London around their appearance at Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning event in July

Slayer in 2016
(Image credit: Martin Häussler)

Slayer have announced their first UK shows since 2019.

The thrash metal legends, who retired in 2019 but returned last year, will headline Cardiff’s 35,000-capacity Blackweir Fields on July 3 and London’s 45,000-capacity Finsbury Park on July 6. Supporting them will be the stacked lineup of Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and death metal up-and-comers Neckbreakker.

The news follows the announcement of Slayer’s involvement in Black Sabbath’s blockbuster Back To The Beginning event at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5. The day will mark the final performance of Sabbath’s original lineup, as well as the retirement show of frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Osbourne previously stepped back from touring in 2023, citing the effects of numerous surgeries and Parkinson’s disease.

With the announcement of the extra UK dates, Slayer have commented on their involvement with Back To The Beginning. Singer/bassist Tom Araya says: “I am a Sabbath fan, and doing this show is an honour. I was hanging out with my brother and his friends during my junior year in high school, and we would play Sabbath all the time, so I am a big fan.

“Black Sabbath were the originators, people call them ‘the godfathers of metal music’. I think it’s going to be an amazing experience, from the beginning to the end. I’m really, really honoured to be a part of this, it’s going to be great.”

Guitarist Kerry King adds: “I remember when we played with Black Sabbath at Ozzfest in 2004. It was when Rob Halford came back to Judas Priest and we were third on the bill. You couldn’t give me a better bill; I’ll never forget that.

“As it stands now, Slayer plays a handful of gigs a year. But that’s how important this Sabbath date is, and it’s great we will get to play a longer set for our fans in Cardiff and London on this visit too. Being on the Sabbath bill means the world to me, because these are my über heroes. And to know that their camp thinks enough of us to offer us a spot is flattering and humbling.”

Slayer announced their comeback in February 2024 and played two US festival shows later that year. Even though King has warned fans not to expect Slayer shows to become a “yearly event”, the band are now booked to play five concerts in 2025. Rounding out their schedule are stops at FEQ festival in Quebec, Canada, on July 11 and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 18.

All the while, King sustains a solo band. They released debut album From Hell I Rise last year and will tour South America in May, followed by a European tour in July and August.

Slayer 2025 UK tour poster

(Image credit: Live Nation)
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Spiritbox on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer

"A band who could contend with Bring Me The Horizon and Sleep Token as the next zeitgeist-setting metal act." Spiritbox have unleashed another absolute stunner with Tsunami Sea
Metallica in 1992 and Steve Di Giorgio onstage with Testament in 2024

“It was embarrassing”: Metallica’s …And Justice For All pushed bass players “to the back” in the 1990s, claims thrash legend
The cover of Classic Rock 338, featuring The Doors

Sex! Jazz! LSD! The Doors' Robby Krieger and John Densmore on their extraordinary ride - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
See more latest
Most Popular
The cover of Classic Rock 338, featuring The Doors
Sex! Jazz! LSD! The Doors' Robby Krieger and John Densmore on their extraordinary ride - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Antoine and Léane Baril performing Supper&#039;s Ready
"We've managed to bring a little light to a time when we need it": This stunning father-daughter version of Supper's Ready may be the cutest, most wholesome performance of the year
The Offspring
The Offspring announces every punk rock-lover's dream tour with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory
Elton John and Chappell Roan
"She’s so kind to do this. She’s one of the biggest stars in the world right now": Watch a pink sparkly cowboy hat-wearing Elton John perform Pink Pony Club with Chappell Roan at his Oscars viewing party
Metallica in 1992 and Steve Di Giorgio onstage with Testament in 2024
“It was embarrassing”: Metallica’s …And Justice For All pushed bass players “to the back” in the 1990s, claims thrash legend
The Flower Kings
The Flower Kings announce new album and a European tour with Neal Morse & The Resonance
Corey Taylor singing with Slipknot in 2024
“Some of the guys in the band are like, ‘**** that, we’ll never play it!’” Watch Slipknot play one of their deepest cuts for the first time ever in Melbourne on Friday night
Tobias Forge performing as Papa Emeritus IV with Ghost in 2023
“V is coming”: Ghost tease new era with Las Vegas billboard and mysterious livestream
Joey Molland in a backstage dressing room with guitar
Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland dead at 77
Wolfgang Van Halen press shot
"It's very hollow and astoundingly creatively unfulfilling." Why Wolfgang Van Halen won't make his living by performing Van Halen songs