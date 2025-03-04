Slayer announce two monster UK shows with Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon and more

Slayer have announced their first UK shows since 2019.

The thrash metal legends, who retired in 2019 but returned last year, will headline Cardiff’s 35,000-capacity Blackweir Fields on July 3 and London’s 45,000-capacity Finsbury Park on July 6. Supporting them will be the stacked lineup of Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and death metal up-and-comers Neckbreakker.

The news follows the announcement of Slayer’s involvement in Black Sabbath’s blockbuster Back To The Beginning event at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5. The day will mark the final performance of Sabbath’s original lineup, as well as the retirement show of frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Osbourne previously stepped back from touring in 2023, citing the effects of numerous surgeries and Parkinson’s disease.

With the announcement of the extra UK dates, Slayer have commented on their involvement with Back To The Beginning. Singer/bassist Tom Araya says: “I am a Sabbath fan, and doing this show is an honour. I was hanging out with my brother and his friends during my junior year in high school, and we would play Sabbath all the time, so I am a big fan.

“Black Sabbath were the originators, people call them ‘the godfathers of metal music’. I think it’s going to be an amazing experience, from the beginning to the end. I’m really, really honoured to be a part of this, it’s going to be great.”

Guitarist Kerry King adds: “I remember when we played with Black Sabbath at Ozzfest in 2004. It was when Rob Halford came back to Judas Priest and we were third on the bill. You couldn’t give me a better bill; I’ll never forget that.

“As it stands now, Slayer plays a handful of gigs a year. But that’s how important this Sabbath date is, and it’s great we will get to play a longer set for our fans in Cardiff and London on this visit too. Being on the Sabbath bill means the world to me, because these are my über heroes. And to know that their camp thinks enough of us to offer us a spot is flattering and humbling.”

Slayer announced their comeback in February 2024 and played two US festival shows later that year. Even though King has warned fans not to expect Slayer shows to become a “yearly event”, the band are now booked to play five concerts in 2025. Rounding out their schedule are stops at FEQ festival in Quebec, Canada, on July 11 and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 18.

All the while, King sustains a solo band. They released debut album From Hell I Rise last year and will tour South America in May, followed by a European tour in July and August.