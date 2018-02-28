Listen to new Rolo Tomassi album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It in full

Rolo Tomassi have released a full stream of their new album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It.

It will be released officially on March 2 via Holy Roar, with all 10 tracks available to listen to below.

Keyboardist James Spence tells The Independent: “Grievances was a very dark monochromatic record that focused on guilt and regret. I wanted to make a clean break from that because I felt like I’d overcome everything that we’d written within that record.

“For me, it was about moving forwards and taking things to a slightly happier place. My friend makes prints and she posted one she’d made on her Instagram which said, ‘Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It’ and I was immediately struck by it.”

He adds: “I’m constantly keeping notes on sentences or words that I like, anything that strikes a creative spark. I knew immediately that’s what I wanted to call the record – it was just a case of convincing everyone else.

“It felt like a perfect contrast to Grievances and brought so many different sonic images to mind.”

Rolo Tomassi will tour across the UK and Europe over the coming months. Find a full list of their tour dates below, along with the Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It stream, cover art and tracklist.

Rolo Tomassi Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It tracklist

Towards Dawn Aftermath Rituals The Hollow Hour Balancing The Dark Alma Mater A Flood Of Light Whispers Among Us Contretemps Risen

Mar 26: Budpest Robot, Hungary

Mar 27: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Mar 29: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Mar 30: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 31: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Apr 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Apr 03: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 04: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Apr 05: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK

Apr 06: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Apr 07: London The Garage, UK

Apr 08: Leeds Strangeforms Fest, UK

Rolo Tomassi: Harnessing the power of darkness