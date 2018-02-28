Tengger Cavalry announce decision to split

Tengger Cavalry have announced that they’ve split up.

The news comes just days after the Mongolian metal outfit released their sixth studio album Cian Bi via Napalm Records.

In a message to fans, the band say: “Within all these eight years, I have nothing but gratefulness to all your support. However, after consideration, I have decide that Tengger Cavalry is officially dismissed.

“Yes, we are receiving good reviews, having fans and family to love us and getting the best support from Napalm Records. But what has been done to us in heart cannot be changed.”

The statement goes on to make allegations citing mismanagement in the band’s past, and continues: “I wanted to share my musical and nomadic culture experience with the world, yet the outcome somehow only comes back in a darker form.

“I love you all and thank you all for your support for all these years.”

Tengger Cavalry were due to play at the Czech Republic’s Master Of Rock festival in July and Spain’s Legends del Rock the following month.

Meet Tengger Cavalry, the world's only Mongolian folk metal band