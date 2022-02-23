Sigur Rós announce new album and world tour for 2022

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have announced their first live dates for nearly five years. The band will take to the road in May and June to tour the US, Canada and Mexico as part of a lengthy world tour.
At the same time the band have announced they're working on material for a new studio album, which will be the first since 2013's Kveikur, although the band did release the soundtrack album Odin's Raven Magic last year. Fans will be heartened by the news that multi-instrumentalist Kjartan "Kjarri" Sveinsson has rejoined the band and is working with founding members Jónsi and Georg Holm in the studio and will be performing on the tour. Sveinsson originally joined Sigur Rós in 1994 and left in 2013.
The band will be performing new material on the tour as well as from their 25-year back catalogue.
Sigur Rós World Tour
Apr 30: MEX Festival Vaivén
May 3: MEX Monterray Citibanamex Auditorium
May 5: MEX Guadalajara Auditorio Telmex
May 9: CAN BC Vancouver Orpheum Theatre
May 11: USA OR Portland Theater of the Clouds
May 13: USA WA Seattle Paramount Theatre
May 17: USA CA Stanford Frost Amphitheater
May 19: USA CA Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium
May 23: USA TX Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 24: USA TX Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 25: USA TX Dallas Winspear Opera House
May 27: USA GA Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
May 28: USA TN Nashville Ryman Auditorium
May 31: USA MN Minneapolis State Theatre
Jun 1: USA WI Milwaukee Riverside Theater
Jun 3: USA MI Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre
Jun 4:: USA IL Chicago Auditorium Theatre
Jun 6: USA D.C> Washington The Anthem
Jun 7: USA PA Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia
Jun 8: USA MA Boston Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jun 10: CAN QC Montreal Place des Arts
Jun 11: CAN ON Toronto Meridian Hall
Jun 14: USA NY Brooklyn Kings Theatre
Jun 17: USA NY New York Beacon Theatre
Jun 18: USA NY New York Beacon Theatre
Tickets go on sale at 10am local time, February 25, except for the Mexico tour, excluding Festival Vaivén, which are on sale at 11am local time on February 26,