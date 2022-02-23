Sigur Rós announce new album and world tour for 2022

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have announced their first live dates for nearly five years. The band will take to the road in May and June to tour the US, Canada and Mexico as part of a lengthy world tour.

At the same time the band have announced they're working on material for a new studio album, which will be the first since 2013's Kveikur, although the band did release the soundtrack album Odin's Raven Magic last year. Fans will be heartened by the news that multi-instrumentalist Kjartan "Kjarri" Sveinsson has rejoined the band and is working with founding members Jónsi and Georg Holm in the studio and will be performing on the tour. Sveinsson originally joined Sigur Rós in 1994 and left in 2013.

The band will be performing new material on the tour as well as from their 25-year back catalogue.

Sigur Rós World Tour

Apr 30: MEX Festival Vaivén

May 3: MEX Monterray Citibanamex Auditorium

May 5: MEX Guadalajara Auditorio Telmex

May 9: CAN BC Vancouver Orpheum Theatre

May 11: USA OR Portland Theater of the Clouds

May 13: USA WA Seattle Paramount Theatre

May 17: USA CA Stanford Frost Amphitheater

May 19: USA CA Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium

May 23: USA TX Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 24: USA TX Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 25: USA TX Dallas Winspear Opera House

May 27: USA GA Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

May 28: USA TN Nashville Ryman Auditorium

May 31: USA MN Minneapolis State Theatre

Jun 1: USA WI Milwaukee Riverside Theater

Jun 3: USA MI Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre

Jun 4:: USA IL Chicago Auditorium Theatre

Jun 6: USA D.C> Washington The Anthem

Jun 7: USA PA Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia

Jun 8: USA MA Boston Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jun 10: CAN QC Montreal Place des Arts

Jun 11: CAN ON Toronto Meridian Hall

Jun 14: USA NY Brooklyn Kings Theatre

Jun 17: USA NY New York Beacon Theatre

Jun 18: USA NY New York Beacon Theatre

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time, February 25, except for the Mexico tour, excluding Festival Vaivén, which are on sale at 11am local time on February 26,

