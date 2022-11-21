Sigur Rós announce exclusive live stream for November

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós will stream the final show of their 2022 world tour from Reykjavík on November 25

Sigur Ros
(Image credit: Hörður Óttarson)

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have announced that they will stream the final night of their 2022 world tour live on November 25.

The band play Reykjavík’s Laugardalshöllin venue on November 25 and they will stream the entire show, via Veeps, at 8PM GMT/12PM PST/ 3PM EST. It has been the band’s first tour since 2017. 

The concert will see the band joined by string quartet, Amiina and horn section Brassgat í Bala. It is the first time in fourteen years that both Amiina and Brassgat í Bala have performed together on stage with Sigur Rós. "The band are thrilled to be bringing this line-up together for a momentous hometown show," they state.

Tickets for the event are priced at $14.99 (£15.07) and the stream will be available to watch for all ticket holders 48 hours after broadcast. Please note, no tickets will be available to purchase after the air date and must be purchased in advance. 

Sigur Rós will release their new album in 2023. 

Get tickets.

Sigur Ros

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.