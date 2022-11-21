Sigur Rós announce exclusive live stream for November

Icelandic post-rockers Sigur Rós have announced that they will stream the final night of their 2022 world tour live on November 25.

The band play Reykjavík’s Laugardalshöllin venue on November 25 and they will stream the entire show, via Veeps, at 8PM GMT/12PM PST/ 3PM EST. It has been the band’s first tour since 2017.

The concert will see the band joined by string quartet, Amiina and horn section Brassgat í Bala. It is the first time in fourteen years that both Amiina and Brassgat í Bala have performed together on stage with Sigur Rós. "The band are thrilled to be bringing this line-up together for a momentous hometown show," they state.

Tickets for the event are priced at $14.99 (£15.07) and the stream will be available to watch for all ticket holders 48 hours after broadcast. Please note, no tickets will be available to purchase after the air date and must be purchased in advance.

Sigur Rós will release their new album in 2023.

