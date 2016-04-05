Sick Puppies issue Stick To Your Guns lyric video

Sick Puppies have released a lyric video for their first track to feature new singer Bryan Scott.

Scott, who previously played with Glass Intrepid and Dev Electric, joined Emma Anzai and Mark Goodwin in the lineup this year, replacing Shimon Moore.

He makes his debut on the single Stick To Your Guns, which can be heard below and is available now via digital retailers.

Bassist Anzai says: “You have to push regardless of what anyone tells you. This was a big thing for us. You can pray, hope, or wish for something to happen, but at the end of the day, you have to stick to your guns, go out there and believe. The song is meant to empower.”

Sick Puppies have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

Apr 07: Anchorage Koot’s, AK

Apr 08: Fairbanks The Blue Loon, AK

Apr 21: San Antonio Siesta Fest, TX

Apr 22: Houston HardDrive Live, TX

Apr 23: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 24: Corpus Christi HardDrive Live, TX

Apr 26: Birmingham HardDrive Live, AL

Apr 27: Destin HardDrive Live, FL

Apr 29: Tampa 98Rock Fest, FL

Apr 30: Orlando HardDrive Live, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 03: Johnson City HardDrive Live, TN

May 04: Chattanooga HardDrive Live, TN

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Lancaster HardDrive Live, PA

May 08: Poughkeepsie HardDrive Live, NY

May 09: New York HardDrive Live, NY

May 11: Buffalo HardDrive Live, NY

May 12L Flint HardDrive Live, MI

May 13: Arlington Heights HardDrive Live, IL

May 14: Fort Wayne HardDrive Live, IN

May 15: Battle Creek HardDrive Live, MI

May 17: Bloomington HardDrive Live, IL

May 18: Nashville HardDrive Live, TN

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Saint Louis Pointfest, MO

May 23: El Paso Speaking Rock Ents Center, TX

Jun 03: Portland Rose Festival, OR

Jun 04: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Jun 12: South Bend The BEar’s Big Growl, IN

Jul 14: Cadott Rockfest, WI

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI