Sick Puppies 'sack' frontman Moore

Shimon Moore says he didn't leave Sick Puppies – insisting he was sacked by the band.

The axed frontman said in a statement that his supposed departure to focus on other projects was news to him. He posted a statement on Facebook days after Sick Puppies other two members Emma Anzai and Mark Goodwin said Moore was “pursuing other endeavors” and that they were looking for a new singer.

Moore says: “On October 20, Sick Puppies announced that I was leaving the band. This was the first I had heard of it. The truth is that there was tension in the band after the many years of touring. I had hoped that some time apart would resolve these issues and lead us to the next phase of our career. It, unfortunately, seems that Emma and Mark have decided to move on with a new singer instead.

“It has taken a couple of days for me to respond because I have needed a bit of time to get over the news. Emma, Mark and I have done the impossible together. We turned a bunch of songs and a dream into a reality, then traveled the world to show it to everyone. For that I will always be grateful to them.

“I am deeply saddened to have lost my band after all these years.”

Moore added that he would continue making music and thanked fans for standing by him.

Anzai made a follow-up statement via Facebook. She says: “These events are disheartening for us however, Mark and I can’t tell you enough how much it means to feel your support. It fuels us more than you know.

“Mark and I were in the studio yesterday getting inspired, talking and discussing the future and honestly, we just can’t wait to get back out there ASAP and play for you all.”

Sick Puppies’ most recent album was 2013’s Connect.