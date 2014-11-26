Sick Of It All detail UK & Ireland tour

Sick Of It All have announced a nine-date UK and Ireland tour for early 2015.

The hardcore heroes launch the tour in Nottingham at the end of January, with Broken Teeth supporting them there, in Leeds and in Manchester.

Sick Of It All released new album Last Act Of Defiance in September.

In October, bassist Craig Setari said the band had avoided the worst impact of filesharing because they have always predominantly been a live act.

Sick Of It All UK & Ireland tour 2015

Jan 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms (with Broken Teeth)

Jan 30: Newcastle Think Tank at Digital

Jan 31: Leeds Brudenell (with Broken Teeth)

Feb 01: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Feb 02: Belfast Limelight 2

Feb 04: Glasgow Classic Grand

Feb 05: Manchester Sound Control (with Broken Teeth)

Feb 06: London Underworld

Feb 08: Bristol The Fleece