Sick Of It All survive because they’re live

Sick Of It All bassist Craig Setari says the band have avoided the negative impact of the internet because they have always been primarily a live act.

While many bands bemoan the effect digital downloading and filesharing has had on business, the hardcore icons just keep on doing what they’ve always done best – entertaining audiences from the sage.

Setari tells SROMaginc: “Once the whole digital download thing happened, it kind of killed record sales quite a bit. But we’ve been fortunate, because we were always a band that was primarily a live band.

“Our real proving ground and our main thing was touring and performing, so it hasn’t had a terrible effect on us, although it has affected us somewhat. It’s about going on the road and playing and playing and playing. The records, all they do is give you an outlet to get new music out so you can go back on the road.

“If we were a Top-40, hit-single type band, it probably would have affected us worse. Or, actually, if we were even just a middle-of-the-road band that relied on record companies to continue our career, it would have affected us a lot. And although we dabbled in bigger record companies for a short period, we never sold ourselves to them in a heavy way. We kind of just did things the old-school way — so we’re still going strong.”

Sick Of It All released new album The Last Act Of Defiance in September.