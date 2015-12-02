Shinedown release State Of My Head video

Shinedown have released a video for their track State Of My Head.

It features on their fifth album Threat To Survival, which launched in September. It’s their first full-length studio outing since 2012’s Amaryllis.

The band say: “It’s a song about being truly proud of who you are and the people you call your family and friends.

“It’s unlike anything we have ever written, for a reason and a purpose because it needed to heard, because it is the renaissance of rock’n’roll – and that is the State Of My Head.”

Shinedown previously release a stream of album track Outcast.