Shinedown stream Outcast

Shinedown have streamed their track Outcast, taken from fifth album Threat To Survival.

The follow-up to 2012’s Amaryllis is released on September 18, after a number of delays.

Brent Smith and co recently said: “We can’t thank you enough for your patience. We have poured our entire being into these songs and into this album. We are beyond proud and we believe it’s worth the wait.”

They’re currently touring the US and return to the UK in January.

Tracklist