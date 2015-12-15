Shearwater reveal Jet Plane And Oxbow

Shearwater will release their latest album Jet Plane And Oxbow on January 22.

Their first release since 2014’s Missing Islands: Demos And Outtakes 2007-2012 is described as their “loudest record” to date and a “leap forward that fans always believed they would make.”

In addition, mainman Jonathan Meiburg and co have announced tour dates which will see them travel across North America and Europe in February and March.

Jet Plane And Oxbow will be issued via Sub Pop and is available for pre-order on 2LP, CD and digital.

Feb 03: Austin North Door, TX

Feb 04: Dallas Club Dada, TX

Feb 06: New York Mercury Lounge, NY

Feb 10: Berlin Franz Club, Germany

Feb 11: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

Feb 12: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

Feb 13: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

Feb 14: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Feb 16: Lille Aeronef, France

Feb 17: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Feb 18: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Feb 19: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Feb 20: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Feb 21: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Feb 23: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Feb 24: Manchester Night & Day, UK

Feb 25: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 26: Paris Point Ephemere, France

Feb 27: Zurich Bogen, Switzerland

Feb 28: Fribourg Nouveau Monde, Switzerland

Mar 04: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Mar 05: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

Mar 10: Washington Rock And Roll Hotel, DC

Mar 16: Pittsburgh Club Cafe, PA

Mar 17: Toronto Horseshoe tavern, ON

Mar 18: Detroit The Loving Touch, MI

Mar 19: Chicago Schuba’s, IL

Mar 22: St Paul Turf Club, MN

Mar 25: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Mar 26: Portland Mississippi Studios, OR