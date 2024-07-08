Shawn 'Clown' Crahan believes Slipknot's next album will be "widely accepted" by fans, has "a really, really spiritual feeling" about it

Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has shared his excitement for Slipknot's upcoming releases, stating that he has "a really, really spiritual feeling" about them.

In a new interview with Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3, the percussionist spoke about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2022's The End, So Far, declaring that he believes the project will be "widely accepted" by fans.

He explains (transcribed by Blabbermouth): "Yeah. I mean, basically we're very fortunate right now. COVID did really kind of screw everything up. We were supporting [2019's] We Are Not Your Kind. COVID hit, ended that cycle. We decided to write during that whole lockdown. We came out with The End, So Far. This time, we're gonna go out and celebrate 25 years [of the release of Slipknot's debut album] and kind of end The End, So Far.

Clown continues, "And then yes, writing is very soon. And the good news is, like, we've reached a point where we've accomplished everything we wanted to try for ourselves. So we wanted to leave the book open to everything. And I think that we've really accomplished that.

"So now I think because of the lineup and where we're at and what we've done, I have a really, really spiritual feeling about this next one. So, I feel like it's gonna be — not that anyone has not liked or liked what we've done, I'm just saying I have a feeling this one is much needed for everybody. And I think it's gonna be widely accepted. So I'm very excited."

Speaking of Slipknot's new member, he adds: Especially with Eloy [Casagrande, new SLIPKNOT drummer] being in the band and the other guys, there's a lot being brought to the table, and that is very, very exciting."

Last month, Clown revealed that the band would be releasing new music “really soon”.

The musician told Revolver: “I can say that there’s gonna be music sooner than you can imagine, delivered to you in a way you can’t imagine.

“And I’m excited because we're not on a label. And there’s a lot of dismay with that, you know what I mean? But there’s also a lot of middle fingers with that. I love it, you know? Come and get us, or we’ll come to get you!”

That same month, Slipknot confirmed long-standing rumours that they’d written a new song called Long May You Die.

From August, the nu metal titans will head off on an extensive tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Check out the tour dates below.

Aug 06: Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Aug 10: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 14: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Aug 15: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 01: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Sep 07: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 08: Ridgefield RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Sep 09: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Sep 13: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA

Sep 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 17: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 18: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 21: Des Moines Water Works Park, IA

Oct 11: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 19: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 08: Guadalajara Calle 2, Mexico

Nov 09: Mexico City Parque Bicentenario, Mexico

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK