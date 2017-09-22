Sex Pistols’ Never Mind The Bollocks box set out next month

Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols is to be released as a box set next month to mark the album’s 40th anniversary.

The deluxe edition of the classic 1977 record will launch on October 27 via USM/UMC and will feature 3CDs containing the original studio album with 1977 B-sides, a disc of outtakes and a disc of 1977 live material.

It will also come bundled with a DVD featuring footage shot in 1977 of the band playing live from the infamous boat party held on the River Thames in London, the Winter Gardens in Cornwall and the Happy House in Stockholm, Sweden.

A 48-page hardback book will also be included in the box set which is now available for pre-order. Find a list of the contents below.

Earlier this month, it was announced that 1977: The Bollocks Diaries would be published to coincide with the anniversary of the landmark album.

Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols contents

Disc 1: Never Mind The Bollocks

Holidays In The Sun Bodies No Feelings Liar God Save The Queen Problems Seventeen Anarchy In The UK Submission Pretty Vacant New York EMI

Disc 2: Studio Rarities / Dave Goodman Demos / Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes

No Feeling (B-side of withdrawn God Save The Queen On A&M Records) Did You No Wrong (B-side of God Save The Queen) No Fun (B-side of Pretty Vacant) Satellite (B-side of Holidays In The Sun) New York (Demo) Unlimited Edition (Demo for EMI) Liar (Demo) Pretty Vacant (Demo) Problems (Demo) No Future (Demo Version of God Save The Queen) Did You No Wrong (Alternative Vocal) Seventeen (Alternative Vocal) Satellite (Rough Mix) Submission (Rough Mix) Holidays In The Sun (Rough Mix) EMI (Rough Mix) Seventeen (Rough Mix) Holidays In The Sun (Alternative Mix) Body (Demo Version Of Bodies) Submission (Alternative Mix) Belsen Was A Gas (Demo)

Disc 3: 1977 Live

Trondheim – Norway

Anarchy In The UK I Wanna Be Me Seventeen New York EMI No Fun No Feelings Problems God Save The Queen

Happy House – Stockholm, Sweden

Anarchy In The UK I Wanna Be Me Seventeen New York EMI Submission No Feelings Problems God Save The Queen Pretty Vacant No Fun

Disc 4: DVD 1977 footage

Riverboat Party – River Thames, London

Pretty Vacant Anarchy In The UK Problems

Happy House – Stockholm, Sweden

Anarchy In The UK I Wanna Be Me Seventeen New York Problems No Fun

Winter Gardens – Penzance, Cornwall

Problems No Fun Anarchy In The UK

Promo Videos

God Save The Queen Pretty Vacant Holidays In The Sun

Radio 1 Rock On Interview

John And Sid Interview

