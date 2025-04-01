"Touring Australia with the Sex Pistols was horrendous. Seeing the audience doing Nazi salutes really wore me down, and Johnny Rotten didn’t say anything." Skunk Anansie's Skin recalls "violent" 1996 tour with the Sex Pistols

By ( Louder ) published

For Britrock stars Skunk Anansie, joining the Sex Pistols Filthy Lucre reunion tour was one of the worst experiences of their lives

Skunk Anansie studio portrait
(Image credit: Rob O'Connnor)

In 1996, just two years after forming, Skunk Anansie were offered the opportunity to tour with the Sex Pistols, one of rock's most legendary bands, which initially seemed like a dream come true. But as vocalist Skin recalls in a new interview with British broadsheet newspaper The Times, in reality, supporting John Lydon, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook on the Australian leg of their Filthy Lucre reunion tour quickly turned into a "horrendous" nightmare for the London quartet.

"We knew [late bassist] Sid Vicious had worn swastikas, but seeing the audience doing Nazi salutes every night really wore me down," Skin admits. "And Johnny Rotten didn’t say anything against it. It got really violent on a couple of nights and we were thrown out of the venue for fighting back."

The quartet - Skin, guitarist Ace, bassist Cass Lewis and drummer Mark Richardson - had played a triumphant hometown show with the Pistols in John Lydon's spiritual home Finsbury Park in June 1996, but when they hooked up with the band again in October '96 for nine scheduled shows in Australia, they were disgusted to find themselves faced with racist abuse on a nightly basis.

Skin went into more detail about the experience in a 2019 interview with NME, admitting that the quartet "feared for their lives" at times.

"Honestly, I didn’t enjoy touring with the Sex Pistols," she admitted. "Apart from one time in Germany, it’s the only time we’ve had people chanting racist stuff at us.

"I think it’s partly because Johnny Rotten never even addressed it onstage," she continued. "Not once did he tell those people to shut the fuck up – they took his silence as encouragement. In contrast, Steve Jones would hang out with us afterwards and check we were all right.

"Their security guard would warn me where the Nazis in the audience were and say: ‘Don’t go over there’. In Adelaide, one of their racist fans attacked me, so we got thrown off the tour."

The incident happened on October 22, at the penultimate date of the Australian tour, while Skin was standing in the audience at the Thebarton Theatre watching the headliners. She told NME that a Sex Pistols fan confronted her, pulled off the hat she was wearing, and threw beer over her.

"I lost it," the singer confessed. "I’d faced the vilest racist abuse every single gig, so I smashed him right in the face. I hit him with anger, he fell over, and we got thrown off the tour.”

Currently on week one of a UK headline tour, Skunk Anansie will release their seventh album The Painful Truth on May 23 via FLG Records. The nine-song collection is the follow-up to the quartet's 2016 release Anarchytecture.

You can watch the lyric video for recent single Cheers below.

Skunk Anansie - "Cheers" - Official Lyric Video @SkunkAnansieOfficial - YouTube Skunk Anansie -
Watch On
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about louder
The Darkness posing for a photograph in 80s-style suits

“It’s getting ridiculous now, isn’t it? We’re the last men standing, unless some new wave of rock comes in and kicks the door down, which it doesn’t look like doing”: The rise, fall and resurrection of The Darkness, the band on a mission to save rock
King Gizzard...

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce unique UK and European tour, split between 'rave sets' and orchestral shows

The Darkness posing for a photograph in 80s-style suits

“It’s getting ridiculous now, isn’t it? We’re the last men standing, unless some new wave of rock comes in and kicks the door down, which it doesn’t look like doing”: The rise, fall and resurrection of The Darkness, the band on a mission to save rock
See more latest
Most Popular
King Gizzard...
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce unique UK and European tour, split between 'rave sets' and orchestral shows
Metallica in 2014, Black Sabbath in 2016 and Ghost in 2023
“If it wasn’t for those four guys, we might still be wandering around in the dark”: While Kirk Hammett hails Black Sabbath as metal’s founders, Ghost’s Tobias Forge names the “neglected” aspect of their sound
Tom Morello
"We have a very, very simple goal, to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal." Tom Morello reveals what we can expect from Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning mega-gig, teases added surprise from "huge superstars"
Babymetal
Babymetal announce new album Metal Forth, featuring collaborations with Poppy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Polyphia, and more
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93
"Discover the lasting influence of a band that changed the face of rock music." Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition to open in London
Steve Jones, David Bowie
"I got Bowie’s microphone with his lipstick on it!" Sex Pistols' Steve Jones on stealing David Bowie's musical equipment from a London stage on the night before the final Ziggy Stardust performance
Refused
"Refused are f**king dead, and this time they really mean it." Swedish hardcore legends Refused announce last ever UK and European tour
Sum 41
Listen to Sum 41's ferocious cover of Rage Against The Machine hit Sleep Now In The Fire
Yes sharing a sofa in August 1969
A rare studio recording of Yes playing a wild version of The Beatles' Eleanor Rigby has surfaced online
Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp in their kitchen
Toyah and Robert Fripp return to action with spirited cover of Tina Turner's evergreen sporting anthem The Best