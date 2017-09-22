Marilyn Manson: Don’t censor my music

Marilyn Manson has expressed his anger at label bosses who suggested he release a censored version of his upcoming new album Heaven Upside Down.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor will arrive on October 6 and has so far produced the singles We Know Where You Fucking Live and KILL4ME.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Manson once again talks about the impact the 1999 Columbine massacre had on his career and goes on to reveal that Heaven Upside Down “is about confidence, of fucking believing in yourself more than ever, which is something I may have lost along the road.”

As for the suggestion that the new album be censored so it could be sold at US chain Walmart, Manson says: “It denies the legitimacy of it. If your parents give you money to buy a clean version of my record at Walmart, you might as well go there, buy a gun instead, take it into your own hands, do whatever you want.”

Manson’s father died earlier this year, just a few days before the shock rocker headed out on tour. And he’s explained why he refused to cancel shows as a result.

He says: “My dad would have hated me for that. He’d have kicked me in the dick. He would want me to be the best I could be right now. That’s what he raised me to be.

“Dad was a fucking fighter, a killer in Vietnam, but he was not a quitter – he just didn’t want to be here any more. He didn’t give up, he just wanted to be with my mom, and I respected him for that.

“So I wouldn’t miss a gig. It was not easy – I had to go see him a week before we went on tour. It was tough, but it made me stronger.”

Manson will resume his live dates later this month. Find further details below.

Heaven Upside Down is available for pre-order.

Marilyn Manson Heave Upside Down tracklist

Revelation #12 Tattooed In Reverse We Know Where You Fucking Live SAY10 KILL4ME Saturnalia JE$U$ CRI$I$ Blood Honey Heaven Upside Down Threats Of Romance

Sep 27: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Oct 02: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 03: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 05: Toronto Rebel, ON

Oct 08: Columbus Express Live!, OH

Oct 10: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 11: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, California

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 08: Newport Centre

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley

Marilyn Manson calls Justin Bieber a “piece of s***” after t-shirt incident