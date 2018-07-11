Sevendust announce first UK shows in 7 years

Sevendust have announced their first run of UK shows in seven years.

They’ve teamed up with All That Remains for a co-headline tour, which will see the bands play sets in Southampton, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and Bristol during the first week of December.

Sevendust will play in support of their latest album All I See Is War, while All That Remains will showcase material from 2017’s Madness.

Earlier this year, Sevendust released a video for their track Medicated, with guitarist John Connolly explaining: “The subject matter is a bit different. Porcupine Tree’s Fear Of A Blank Planet is arguably one of my favourite records.

“The idea is similar to Anesthetize. These pharmaceutical companies have made it so everyone is hooked on something. You don’t even know why you’re on these medications. All of last year’s horrific suicides were linked to a pill. Think about the opioid crisis. It asks, ‘Can we just stop?’”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday (July 13). Find dates and links to tickets below.

Sevendust & All That Remains - Return To The Kingdom tour dates

Dec 01: Southampton Engine Rooms

Dec 02: London Electric Brixton

Dec 04: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 05: Glasgow Garage

Dec 06: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 07: Bristol SWX