Seven Impale celebrate tenth anniversary of debut album with vinyl reissue

Norwegian prog rockers Seven Impale have announced that they will reissue their debut album, City Of The Sun, through Karisma Records on vinyl on November 29.

The long-since sold-out album was originally released in 2013, City Of The Sun saw the band, who also feature current Enslaved keyboard player Håkon Vinje (the Enslaved connection was further strengthened with the band's drummer Iver Sandøy producing the debut album), introduce themselves with a mix of classic sounding prog with a metallic edge and a jazzy flair.

"The process of making City Of The Sun all those years ago put all seven of us into a rather confined space, recording it the good old-fashioned way," the band recall. "Not a click track or grid in sight! It was a sweaty, intimate experience that seems to have been the recipe for.. sweaty, intimate and jazzy prog rock.!

"We can confirm that recording and assembling City Of The Sun was a valuable learning experience for us as a band, and we are forever thankful for the friendship we formed, and have since built upon, with our producer Iver Sandøy. Iver will always be that “missing” seventh impala, and we will, without hesitation, return to Solslottet for the golden touches of the Sun King Himself."

City Of The Sun will be available as a limited edition LP in Solar Flare vinyl, and will include an insert sheet with the albums lyrics along with comments from both the band, and Enslaved's Ivar Bjørnson.

Pre-order City Of The Sun.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Seven Impale: City Of The Sun

1. Oh, My Gravity!

2. Windshears

3. Eschaton Horo

4. Extraction

5. God Left Us For A Black-Dressed Woman