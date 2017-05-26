Serpentyne Delighted To Open For Rainbow

London-based symphonic proggers Serpentyne have been chosen to support Rainbow at the rock legend’s Manchester show next month. They will appear in support to Ritchie Blackmore’s band at the Manchester Arena on June 22.

“We’re extremely pleased and honoured to be invited to open for Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow at the Manchester Arena on June 22nd,” singer Maggiebeth Sand told Prog. “As followers of Ritchie’s work over the years, it was a huge honour to be asked to appear with them in Manchester! It is a true career highlight to share a stage with him!”

As well as the Rainbow support slot, Serpentyne will play the following dates:

London Camden Assembley - June 3

London Camden Fiddler’s Elbow - 7

Northamptonshire Wellinborough Festival - 17-18

Wales Conwy Festival - 24

FOTL Festival Tintern Abbey - July 14

London Nambucca - 23

Staffordshire Asgardian Fetsival 28-29

Bedfordshire Potton Club - August 26

Lancashire Warrington Festival - September 2

Suffolk Porters Farm Chedburgh - 9

London Nambucca - 24

Essex Ongar - October 14

London Nambucca - 29

London Nambucca - Dec 17