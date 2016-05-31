Sepultura's next album to feature brass section

Sepultura have revealed they’ll feature a brass section on their upcoming album, due out later this year.

The Brazilian metal veterans say they’re collaborating with Maestro Renato Zanuto again on the follow-up to 2013’s The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart.

The band say: “We have some different heavy sounds for our new album. These are musicians from Teatro Sao Pedro recording some arrangements at Dynamic Studios written by Maestro Renato Zanuto, who also participated in the album The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart. It’s getting amazing.”

Sepultura shared a trailer for their upcoming documentary film earlier this year. Release details will be revealed in due course.

They’ll also tour with Kreator and Soilwork in February and March of next year.

Jun 04: Cairo Nile Country Club

Jun 25: Montebello Fairmont Le Chateau De Montebello, Canada

Jul 23: Mexico City utodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico

Jul 31: Santa Cruz Dio Rio Pardo, Brazil

Feb 01: Metz La Boite A Musiques, France

Feb 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania

Feb 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 21: Trezzo Live Club, Italy

Feb 22: Grenoble Summum, France

Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Feb 25: Toulouse Bikini, France

Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 28: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 01: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Mar 02: London 02 Forum, UK

Mar 03: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Mar 04: Essen Grughalle, Germany

