Sepultura's next album to feature brass section

Sepultura have revealed they’ll feature a brass section on their upcoming album, due out later this year.
The Brazilian metal veterans say they’re collaborating with Maestro Renato Zanuto again on the follow-up to 2013’s The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart.
The band say: “We have some different heavy sounds for our new album. These are musicians from Teatro Sao Pedro recording some arrangements at Dynamic Studios written by Maestro Renato Zanuto, who also participated in the album The Mediator Between Head and Hands Must Be the Heart. It’s getting amazing.”
Sepultura shared a trailer for their upcoming documentary film earlier this year. Release details will be revealed in due course.
They’ll also tour with Kreator and Soilwork in February and March of next year.
Sepultura tour dates 2016
Jun 04: Cairo Nile Country Club
Jun 25: Montebello Fairmont Le Chateau De Montebello, Canada
Jul 23: Mexico City utodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico
Jul 31: Santa Cruz Dio Rio Pardo, Brazil
Feb 01: Metz La Boite A Musiques, France
Feb 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 03: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Feb 04: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
Feb 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 07: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Feb 13: Vilnius Siemens Arena, Lithuania
Feb 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Feb 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Feb 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 21: Trezzo Live Club, Italy
Feb 22: Grenoble Summum, France
Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 24: Madrid Riviera, Spain
Feb 25: Toulouse Bikini, France
Feb 26: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 28: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 01: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Mar 02: London 02 Forum, UK
Mar 03: Torhout De Mast, Belgium
Mar 04: Essen Grughalle, Germany