Sendelica to headline Welsh prog/psych show in London in April

A Welsh-themed afternoon of prog and psych, featuring Sendelica, The CSides Project and Z Machine has been announced at London's Camden Club for Sunday April 13.

The event, hopefully the first of several in the coming year, is being promoted by London Prog Gigs, who say, "we're delighted to hold another Sunday afternoon prog event at the Camden Club, this time showcasing three excellent bands from Wales. Arrive about 1pm and (optionally) eat lunch at the venue, with the bands running from about 2pm to 6pm, so it’s easy to get home for an early night for work on Monday morning - or go to another going in town in the evening!” There's a link to tickets below.

"It's been a while since Sendelica played in London," exclaims guitarist Pete Bingham. "First it was the Pandemic and then my illness, but we are glad to announce that we will be coming back to Camden in London next year, and we may even wear our Welsh pointy hats!"

The Welsh psych proggers release their new album, Requiem For Mankind, through Fruits Der Mer Records on December 10. The new album, which will be released on double-coloured vinyl, is the final installment in a series of studio albums, which began with 2021's And Man Created God, examining Man's relationship with religion, magic, myths, himself and the planet he inhabits.

"When we finished the intended trilogy of albums about mankind, I had a few niggling doubts, a few remaining questions," Bingham adds. "How will it all end for Mankind?, and for Planet Earth? These niggles grew and grew and eventually led to the recording of the fourth installment. Requiem For Mankind was born out of necessity, a quest for answers where no answers existed! Who knows where Mankind is headed? Who knows the future for Earth?"

Get tickets.

(Image credit: London Prog Gigs)