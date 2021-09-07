SEIMS release stark animated video for The Mountain's Scream

Australian experimental rock project SEIMS have released a stark, animated video for their brand new single, The Mountain's Scream, which you can watch below.

It's the second single taken from the band's upcoming album Four, which will be released through Art As Catharsis Records, Bird’s Robe Records & Dunk Records on October 22.

"Crying out of the void she can't see, frightened not knowing where she will be. This was the last song I'd written three weeks out before recording the album - driven by pure emotion and elation," explains multi-instrumentalist Simeon Bartholomew. "My wife and I were expecting our daughter within a fortnight of recording this album, and of course, I seemed to have had that curveball wave of inspiration moments before we were about to step into the studio. Can we squeeze an extra song in? Maybe. Will it fit on the vinyl? I’ll make room. Do we know what this song exactly is supposed to be? Kind of.

"I don't even think Chris had time to arrange the drums properly. I forgot to write my own parts because I was so focused on nailing this grandiose string arrangement. The lyrics were a further last minute addition - written the night before, and inspired by the imminence of her birth. Even though this tune felt “rushed”; I think it came out beautifully strong because it was powered by something new to me. (I’m sorry that's so clichéd.)"

Four was written and produced by Bartholomew himself, engineered by Tim Carr (We Lost The Sea), mixed by Alex Wilson (sleepmakeswaves) and mastered by Jeff Lipton and Maria Rice. As well as Simeon performing bass, guitars, synths, piano & vocals himself, it also features blistering performances from Plini drummer Chris Allison, Kat Hunter & Susie Bishop on violins & Tangents/FourPlay member Peter Hollo on cellos.

SEIMS have previously streamed Elegance Over Confidence.

Pre-order Four.