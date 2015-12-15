Seether premiere Save Today

Seether have released a video for their track Save Today.

The song originally appeared on their 2014 album Isolate And Medicate – the follow-up to 2011’s Holding Onto Strings Better Left To Fray.

Earlier this year, frontman Shaun Morgan said the band found it difficult to secure airplay on US radio as stations had switched their focus to “alternative“ acts instead.

He said: “There’s a lot of bullshit bands coming out and a lot of bands being ignored because they play guitar. We used to be one of the five or 10 bands they’d play all the time.

“If we put out a single, they’d play it because we’d done so much for them. But now they’ve switched and we don’t get played at all.”

Seether have two performances scheduled for 2016. They’ll play onboard the Shiprocked Cruise on January 18 and have been confirmed for the Northern Invasion at Somerset Amphitheatre, US on May 15.