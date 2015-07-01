Seether get no love from US radio

Seether frontman Shaun Morgan says rock bands are finding it more difficult to get their music played on radio in the US.

The South African vocalist says many rock stations have switched their focus to “alternative” acts, leaving many groups sidelined.

Morgan tells Sticks For Stones: “Here in the States, it’s becoming more difficult. Alternative radio stations just don’t want to play songs with guitarists. They play 90s alternative bands like Alice In Chains and Nirvana, but they don’t play new bands with guitar.

“They’re, like, ‘That’s not alternative anymore.’ That’s just how it is now. If we’re lucky enough to get played on radio, we’ll get played right after a Lorde song, which is fine. I like Lorde, but I don’t think she’s a goddamn rock artist. She’s not alternative. I think she’s more pop.”

He continues: “I think there’s a weird sort of grey area about what is rock music and what is alternative. It seems like alternative stations think they’re the cool kids of the radio world. They can make and break careers.

“There’s a lot of bullshit bands coming out and a lot of bands being ignored because they play guitar. We used to be one of the five or 10 bands they’d play all the time. If we put out a single, they’d play it because we’d done so much for them. But now they’ve switched and we don’t get played at all.”

Seether this week released an ‘interactive’ video for their single Nobody Praying For Me, which they describe as a look at “the perception of police brutality portrayed in the media.”

They add: “Our goal in creating this video is for people to educate themselves and make an informed decision on their own, rather than being told by any media outlet saying, ‘This is what you should be thinking, this is what is right.’

“This is just the start of a conversation but we hope this video encourages you to think more independently and come away with your own stance on controversy in the world today.”

Seether are on a world tour which wraps up in California on October 24.

