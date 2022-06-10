See Corey Taylor in new hip-hop video with Kid Bookie

Rising hip-hop star Kid Bookie has announced his intentions with new track Game, featuring our very own Corey Taylor in a guest appearance.

The Slipknot vocalist is seen in a Matrix-style world where all is probably not as it seems – and that’s exactly what Bookie wants you to think about.

“Scream ‘Go fuck yourself!’ In the face of all gatekeepers,” he said. “Heavy culture is evolving and being part of the evolution with the teachers who taught us how to evolve is exactly where we need to be right now.”

He described Game as “an obnoxiously loud, violent piece of music to reflect the tide of the mood: not everything is pretty, and sometimes mirroring that sonically is truth in audio.”

Taylor – who’s collaborated with Bookie several times before – added: “This song is the perfect blend of smooth and violent. The tones are sick. Book and I are ready for all takers on it. Rated ‘C’ for ‘Crank The Fuck Out Of It!’”

Game is released via Bookie’s new deal with Marshall Records, with a full-length album planned for the autumn. It was produced by Good Charlotte’s Billy Martin.

“Evolve or die. These are the words that Kid Bookie embodies day in day out,” the label said of the Londoner who started out as a guitarist. “Not content with being pigeonholed into the categories of rock, rap or metal, Bookie is a compound of all three. Negating not only genre conformity but conformity itself he fiercely blazes his own trail and picking up more than a few guests along the way.”

Taylor recently gave notice that new Slipknot music will arrive in the very, very near future.