Look lively maggots, there's new Slipknot music coming very soon

Following multiple vague, but nonetheless exciting, updates from Corey Taylor and his bandmates, it looks like the wait for new Slipknot music is almost over, with the band preparing a first release since The Chapeltown Rag dropped in November last year.

Taylor recently teased that more new tunes from The Nine would be coming "very fucking soon", and he's now suggested that this could be as soon as July.

Speaking to the audience during Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow performance in Moline, Illinois on June 5, Taylor said, "I'm gonna start some shit by telling you that probably within the next month, you will probably hear some new fuckin' Slipknot shit."

He continued, "However, in the interim — I mean, since we're fuckin' family here, right? We're fuckin' family here in Moline, Illinois. Well, since we're family, we thought we would give you just a piece. Would you like a fuckin' piece? Is that what you want, you crazy fuckers?"

Presumably satisfied that this was, in fact, what the assembled "crazy fuckers" wanted, the band then ripped into The Chapeltown Rag (which, as suggested by the vocalist, will most likely be on the new record).

The news update was sent in to Loudwire by Slipknot fan Stephanie Burkle, who captured the moment at the concert.

Check out the recording below:



Slipknot album seven has been talked up by the band as a "heavier version" of their 2004 album Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses.



According to previous statements from Taylor and Clown, it's apparently very "experimental", one track is "the heaviest blues song on earth" and it'll contain celestial soundscapes featuring samples of "different moons around different planets".