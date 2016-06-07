Seasick Steve confirms 8th album

Seasick Steve will release his eighth album Keepin’ The Horse Between Me And The Ground on October 7, he’s confirmed.

It comes 10 years after the launch of solo debut Dog House Music, and follows last year’s title Sonic Soul Surfer.

It’s described as being “dedicated to the life that should be celebrated” and as featuring “a good Seasick mix of boogie, blues, rock, Americana and folk.”

Steve says: “I’m having the best time of my life right now, and it’s been one helluva ride.”

Keepin’ The Horse Between Me And The Ground will be released via his There’s A Dead Skunk Records in 2CD, 2LP and digital formats. It’s available for pre-order now. His upcoming European tour includes an appearance at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley, on October 14.

Seasick Steve European tour 2016

Oct 11: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Oct 12: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Oct 14: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Oct 16: Den Heeg Paard van Troje, Netherlands

Oct 17: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 19: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Oct 20: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Oct 22: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 27: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 28: Munich Technikum, Germany

Oct 30: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 02: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

Nov 04: Paris Le Trianon, France

