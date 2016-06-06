Ian Siegal announces 25th anniversary UK dates

Ian Siegal has confirmed a run of UK dates as part of his 25th anniversary tour later this year, playing songs from across his 11-album catalogue.
It’s to be tied in with the release of a deluxe retrospective package, with details to be revealed in due course.
His label, Nugene Music, say: “His first professional gig with the embryonic Ian Siegal Band was in the early 90s, when blues was decidedly unfashionable. Gaining a presence as a 20-year-old singing the blues was not easy. Thankfully, he persevered.
“You gotta pay your dues to the blues – and he certainly has. From busking on the streets of Berlin as a teenage, to gruelling three-hours-a-night club residencies, to hair-raising treks across Eastern Europe, his CV includes shows in 35 countries, guest appearances with some of the great names of the blues, and a live album recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall.”
Noting that all Siegal’s 13 award wins have come in the past five years, the label add: “There’s a lot left in the tank.”
His UK dates in November are in addition to previously-announced shows across Europe.
- The top 10 best Allman Brothers Band songs
- Steve Miller Q&A: “I don't use my life to sell records. Who cares what I do?’
- Traveling Wilburys share Behind-the-scenes videos
- TeamRock Zone announced for Download
Ian Siegal 25th anniversary UK tour
Nov 08: Southampton Talking Heads
Nov 09: Stockton On Tees Arc
Nov 10: Southport Atkinson
Nov 12: Bury Met
Nov 13: Tenby Blues Festival
Nov 15: London Under The Bridge
Nov 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Nov 17: Newcastle Cluny
Nov 18: Edinburgh La Belle Angele
Nov 19: Lichfield Guildhall