Ian Siegal announces 25th anniversary UK dates

Ian Siegal has confirmed a run of UK dates as part of his 25th anniversary tour later this year, playing songs from across his 11-album catalogue.

It’s to be tied in with the release of a deluxe retrospective package, with details to be revealed in due course.

His label, Nugene Music, say: “His first professional gig with the embryonic Ian Siegal Band was in the early 90s, when blues was decidedly unfashionable. Gaining a presence as a 20-year-old singing the blues was not easy. Thankfully, he persevered.

“You gotta pay your dues to the blues – and he certainly has. From busking on the streets of Berlin as a teenage, to gruelling three-hours-a-night club residencies, to hair-raising treks across Eastern Europe, his CV includes shows in 35 countries, guest appearances with some of the great names of the blues, and a live album recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall.”

Noting that all Siegal’s 13 award wins have come in the past five years, the label add: “There’s a lot left in the tank.”

His UK dates in November are in addition to previously-announced shows across Europe.

Ian Siegal 25th anniversary UK tour

Nov 08: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 09: Stockton On Tees Arc

Nov 10: Southport Atkinson

Nov 12: Bury Met

Nov 13: Tenby Blues Festival

Nov 15: London Under The Bridge

Nov 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 17: Newcastle Cluny

Nov 18: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

Nov 19: Lichfield Guildhall