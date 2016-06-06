Tinsley Ellis streams Red Clay Soul

Tinsley Ellis has streamed his latest album Red Clay Soul in full.

The follow-up to 2015’s Tough Love has just been released via his Heartfixer label, and its set against the background of the red clay embankments of his home state of Georgia.

Ellis tells Guitar World: “Georgia is where the blues has got soul. From the gospel inspired Ray Charles to the R&B of James Brown and Otis Redding, to the rock’n’roll of Little Richard, to the blues rock of the Allman Brothers Band, all these acts have one thing in common.

“They all have the sound of Georgia – and down here we call that sound red clay soul.”

The album is on sale now in CD and digital formats. Ellis is currently touring North America.

Jun 08: Kansas City Knuckleheads Saloon, MO

Jun 09: Minneapolis Dakota Jazz Club, MN

Jun 10: Chicago Navy Pier, IL

Jun 11: Auburn Hills Callahans Music Hall, MI

Jun 12: Indianapolis Jazz Kitchen, IN

Jun 17: Macon Cox Capital Theater, GA

Jun 19: Birmingham Workplay Theatre, AL

Jun 23: Asheville Isis Theatre, NC

Jun 24: Charlotte Double Door Inn, NC

Jun 25: Atlanta City Winery, GA

Jul 01: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL

Jul 02: Grafton Centennial Park, WI

Jul 12: Annapolis Ram’s Head, MD

Jul 13: Mercesburg Mansion House, PA

Jul 14: New York Iridium Jazz Club, NY

Jul 15: Somerville Thunder Road, MA

Jul 16: Sellersville Theater, PA

Jul 17: Pawling Daryl’s House, NY

Jul 18: Albany Linda, NY

Jul 19: Northampton Iron Horse, MA

Jul 21: Fall River Narrows Center, MA

Jul 22: Wilmington Summer Concert, DE

Jul 23: Hampton Block Party, VA

Jul 24: Washington DC Hamilton Live

Jul 30: Calgary International Blues Festival, AB