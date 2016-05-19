Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham: Everyone thought I was crazy to hire Ricky

Scott Gorham admits everyone thought he was “fucking crazy” to recruit singer Ricky Warwick to front Thin Lizzy.

The guitarist says he’s worked closely with all members he’s chosen for the band – which also includes Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis and Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton.

Gorham tells MusicRadar: “I remember when I first hired Ricky to front Thin Lizzy, everybody thought I was fucking crazy. They said, ‘What? The guy from the Almighty?’

“I had worked with him before, and knew people needed to give him a chance. After we did the first tour, everybody got it. I feel pretty vindicated in that respect, in that I can say, ‘I told you so.’”

He continues: “You have to think long and hard about who wants to be in your band, and then who can be in your band. With Thin Lizzy, my head is on the chopping block if I don’t get the right members in.

“Thankfully, so far, I have picked the right people for the right jobs, and long may that continue. It’s not like I pick guys out of thin air or just watch them on YouTube. I have been up close and personal with the guys in the band before they joined, so that way I have 100% confidence that it will work and that it will work in a big way.”

Warwick joined Thin Lizzy in 2009. He also fronts Gorham’s Black Star Riders – and issued solo albums When Patsy Cline Was Crazy… and Hearts On Trees earlier this year.

Thin Lizzy are performing a string of European shows to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of their frontman Phil Lynott and to celebrate 40 years since the release of their iconic Jailbreak album.

Thin Lizzy anniversary shows 2016

Jun 17: Loreley Freilichtbuhne, Germany – with Rainbow

Jun 18: Bietigheim Festplatz, Germany – with Rainbow

Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 06: Rejmeyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden – with Ian Haugland

Jan 19-23: Fort Lauderdale Rock Legends V Cruise, FL

