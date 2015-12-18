Scorpions unveil Arizona video

Scorpions have issued the previously unreleased video for Arizona, taken from their recently reissued 1982 record Blackout.

The outtake clip is one of the extras featured on the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Series, which features dozens of unheard studio tracks and live recordings.

It includes eight expanded CD releases from 1977 to 1988 – Tokyo Tapes, Taken By Force, Lovedrive, Animal Magnetism, Blackout, Love At First Sting, World Wide Live and Savage Amusement.

Each release is equipped with extended booklets featuring rare photos, single covers, backstage passes and additional liner notes.

Five of the eight albums also come with a DVD with live concert footage, TV performances and interviews from the period.

Scorpions released their album Return To Forever in February after deciding their farewell tour was too much fun to quit the band last year.