Scorpions cancel US tour as laryngitis strikes

German legends Scorpions have cancelled the remaining five dates of their US tour after singer Klaus Meine was diagnosed with laryngitis. The band were due to play in Phoenix, AZ, this evening.

A statement released by the band on twitter, who played at the Forum is Los Angeles last night, states, “The Scorpions regret to announce that due to severe laryngitis, the remainder of the 2017 US tour will be cancelled.

“Klaus Meine has been advised by a top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice. If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent damage.

“The band stated, that they truly hate to disappoint our fans, but this time we have no choice but to cancel.”

At the time, it is unclear if the cancelled shows — which feature Megadeth as support act — will be rescheduled, or if later dates in the tour will be affected. The band are due to start a Russian tour in Sochi on October 28, before heading to Europe.

Scorpions were due to be honoured on Friday night by Los Angeles City Council at a ceremony at Van Nuys City Hall, but the event was cancelled due to “illness within the band.” The award was to celebrate the band’s contribution to the city’s musical landscape.

Cancelled tour dates

Oct 08: Phoenix Talking Stick Arena, AZ

Oct 11: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Dallas Pavilion At The Music Factory, TX

Oct 14: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Oct 15: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Russian/European dates

Oct 28: Ice Arena Shayba Sochi, RU

Oct 30: Basket Hall, Krasnodar, RU

Nov 01: Olimpiyskiy Arena, Moscow, RU

Nov 03: Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, RU

Nov 05: KRK Nagorny Nizhniy, Novgorod, RU

Nov 07: Arena Salavat, Ufa, RU

Nov 09: Dvorets Sporta Uralets, Yekaterinburg, RU

Nov 11: Palace Of Sports Kyiv (Kiev), UA

Nov 22: Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, NO

Nov 24: Scandinavium, Gothenburg, SE

Nov 25: Ericsson Globe Arena Stockholm, SE

Nov 27: Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, FI

Nov 29: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, DK

Dec 01: Ergo Arena, Gdansk, PL

Dec 03: Ostravar Arena Ostrava, CZ

Dec 05: Arena Stozice, Ljubljana, SI

Dec 07: Kombank Arena, Belgrade, RS

