Scorpions to be honoured by the city of Los Angeles

Veteran German rockers Scorpions will be honoured later this week when they visit Los Angeles.

The band are due to play The Forum with Megadeth on Saturday night – but on Friday (October 6) the Los Angeles City Council will honour them for recording some of their albums in the city and for their contribution to LA’s musical landscape.

The My News LA website reports that councillor Jose Huizar has introduced a resolution to declare this coming Friday as “The Scorpions Day” for “52 years of excellence in rock’n’roll, including making records in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world.”

Vocalist Klaus Meine, guitarist Rudolf Schenker, bassist Pawel Maciwoda, drummer Mikkey Dee and guitarist Matthias Jabs will personally accept the honour at a council meeting to be held at Van Nuys City Hall.

Huizar’s resolution notes that Scorpions recorded three albums in Los Angeles – 1990’s Crazy World, 1996’s Pure Instinct and 2007’s Humanity: Hour 1 – and have frequently performed live shows in the city throughout their long career.

Scorpions and Megadeth are currently on the road across North America on the Crazy World Tour, with their next stop scheduled in Oakland tonight (October 4). Find a list of their remaining live dates below.

Oct 04: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Oct 07: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 08: Phoenix Talking Stick Arena, AZ

Oct 11: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Dallas Pavilion At The Music Factory, TX

Oct 14: Fort Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Oct 15: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

The Scorpions: Don't quit while you're ahead