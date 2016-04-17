Scorpion Child release My Woman In Black lyric video

Scorpion Child have released a lyric video for their track My Woman In Black.

It’s taken from their second album Acid Roulette, to be launched on June 10 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Aryn Jonathan Black says: “My Woman In Black is a key song on the record that describes that first time you laid eyes on the love of your life – the impact, euphoria and almos deja-vu-like experience it is.”

The album tells the story of a man forced into confessing to a murder he didn’t commit as a result of his love for a woman. Scorpion Child previously released opening track She Sings, I Kill.

Scorpion Child: Acid Roulette tracklist